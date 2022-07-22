RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 902 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,431. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

