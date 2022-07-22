RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,035,000 after buying an additional 114,843 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $181.25. 899,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,664,618. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

