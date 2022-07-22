RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,983,000 after purchasing an additional 655,601 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 134,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,156,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

