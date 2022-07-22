Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Trading Down 4.3%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.78 and last traded at C$3.78. Approximately 177,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 82,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

Rupert Resources Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$718.38 million and a P/E ratio of -82.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.25.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

