S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 360 at Barclays

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 550 ($6.58) to GBX 360 ($4.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 188.00% from the company’s previous close.

SFOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.65) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 820 ($9.80).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SFOR stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £695.11 million and a PE ratio of -12.06. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 110.39 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 878 ($10.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 368.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at S4 Capital

S4 Capital Company Profile

In related news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 16,700 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £49,599 ($59,293.48).

(Get Rating)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.