Saga (LON:SAGA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $148.00

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 151.20 ($1.81), with a volume of 236833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.80 ($1.79).

Saga Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 196.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £212.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49.

About Saga

(Get Rating)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.