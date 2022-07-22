Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Salisbury Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Insider Activity

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.