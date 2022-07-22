Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Target Price to $320.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

SAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.57.

Boston Beer Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of SAM traded up $20.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.99. 817,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.64. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $745.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

