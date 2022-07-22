Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.43

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $5.00. Santos shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 1,477 shares trading hands.
Santos Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.
Santos Company Profile
Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santos (STOSF)
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.