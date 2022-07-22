SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($106.06) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €102.00 ($103.03) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($111.11) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($121.21) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($147.47) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($131.31) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 2.8 %

SAP stock opened at €88.14 ($89.03) on Thursday. SAP has a twelve month low of €83.84 ($84.69) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($131.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €90.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.