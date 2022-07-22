SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €115.00 ($116.16) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($106.06) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($133.33) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($106.06) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($147.47) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($122.22) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

SAP stock opened at €88.14 ($89.03) on Friday. SAP has a one year low of €83.84 ($84.69) and a one year high of €129.74 ($131.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of €90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €99.84. The company has a market cap of $103.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

