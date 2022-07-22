Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.40

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as low as $3.28. Sappi shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 7,694 shares traded.
Sappi Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.
Sappi Company Profile
Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sappi (SPPJY)
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.