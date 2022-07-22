Sarcophagus Market Capitalization Hits $3.48 Million (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Sarcophagus has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00391258 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015161 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032479 BTC.
Sarcophagus Profile
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
Buying and Selling Sarcophagus
Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.