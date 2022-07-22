Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) PT Raised to €465.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHFGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €445.00 ($449.49) to €465.00 ($469.70) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SDMHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC started coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.50.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock remained flat at $328.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.82. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1 year low of $282.50 and a 1 year high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.