Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) PT Raised to €465.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €445.00 ($449.49) to €465.00 ($469.70) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
SDMHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC started coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.50.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance
Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock remained flat at $328.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.82. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1 year low of $282.50 and a 1 year high of $653.00.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.
