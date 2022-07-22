Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHFGet Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $328.00 and last traded at $328.00. Approximately 112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SDMHF shares. UBS Group upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.82.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile



Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Further Reading

