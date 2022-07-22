Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.10.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

