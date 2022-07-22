Scholastic Co. (SCHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Scholastic Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHL. StockNews.com began coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Scholastic by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 94,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

