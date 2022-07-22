Scholastic Co. (SCHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Scholastic Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $43.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHL. StockNews.com began coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
