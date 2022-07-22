Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,105,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093,415 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $157,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 540.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.94. 4,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund's index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace.

