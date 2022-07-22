Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,773,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,215,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,757 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

