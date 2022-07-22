Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,626 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 185,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 64,971 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 125,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 61,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. 15,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,786. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.