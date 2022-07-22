Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Raised by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 220,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 104,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. 13,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,964. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85.

