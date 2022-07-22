Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.49 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.