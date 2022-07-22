Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Scotgold Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SGZ opened at GBX 73.75 ($0.88) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.35. The company has a market capitalization of £43.90 million and a P/E ratio of -8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Scotgold Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 55.25 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.08).

Scotgold Resources Company Profile

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

