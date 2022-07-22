Scotiabank Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$200.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$200.07.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$155.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$140.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$158.80. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.2199998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

