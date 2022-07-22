Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

STX stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

