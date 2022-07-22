Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $83.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

