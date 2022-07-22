Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $67.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “negative” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.85.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 216,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,014. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $89.97.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after purchasing an additional 939,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after buying an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after acquiring an additional 473,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.