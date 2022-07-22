Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Seagate Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $1.20-1.60 EPS.
Seagate Technology Trading Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ STX opened at $78.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.97. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Seagate Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 60.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 45.2% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 257.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
