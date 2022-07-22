Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

