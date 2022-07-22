Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $20.33 for the year. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $19.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $70.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 75.25% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

