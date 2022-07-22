Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $7.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.88. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $26.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $115.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.70. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.