Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $21.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$58.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.77. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$28.10 and a 52 week high of C$79.28. The stock has a market cap of C$15.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00.

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.21 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

