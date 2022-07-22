SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Cut to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) to a sector weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SEAS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.33.

SEAS opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.15. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

