Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,600 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.22. 14,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,698. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.15.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boston Properties to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.85.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

