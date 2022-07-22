Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $11.87 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.44. 97,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.