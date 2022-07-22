Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $15.29 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $15,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 21.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 146,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 24.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Price Performance

Shares of ACC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.29. 31,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,172. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.30 and a beta of 0.79.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACC. Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

