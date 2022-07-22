Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $24.36 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,718 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,954,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

