Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle International Price Performance

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.97. 7,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.81. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

