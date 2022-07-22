Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,562 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,467 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,175 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.13. 85,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,669,327. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

