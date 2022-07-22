Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,989 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,989 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of National Retail Properties worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,783. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

