Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 682 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

ACN stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.80. 18,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.40. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $182.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

