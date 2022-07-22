Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.67 and a 200-day moving average of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $311.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

