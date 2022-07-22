SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Lowered to $58.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 569,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $65.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after buying an additional 968,459 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,924,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,589,000 after buying an additional 351,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.