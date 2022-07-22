Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.51

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.51 and last traded at 1.51, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 1.51.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Senior from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.64.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

