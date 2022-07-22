Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.22.

Shares of SHAK opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Articles

