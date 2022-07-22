Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

Shell Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Shell Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 75.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shell Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 62,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,499. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.86 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 99.82%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Institutional Trading of Shell Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 52.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 548,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 189,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,928,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 32.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,068,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

