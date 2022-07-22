ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Down 5.8%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,828,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,376,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

ShiftPixy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShiftPixy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ShiftPixy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) by 201.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.50% of ShiftPixy worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

