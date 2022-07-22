Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance
LON MWE opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.66) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £49.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1,387.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.71. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 43.06 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.80 ($1.06).
About M.T.I Wireless Edge
Featured Articles
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.