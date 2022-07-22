Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

LON MWE opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.66) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £49.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1,387.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.71. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 43.06 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.80 ($1.06).

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

