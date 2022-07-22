Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BrandShield Systems Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of BRSD opened at GBX 9.70 ($0.12) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £13.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.85. BrandShield Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 21 ($0.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.36.

Get BrandShield Systems alerts:

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.