Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
BrandShield Systems Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of BRSD opened at GBX 9.70 ($0.12) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £13.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.85. BrandShield Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 21 ($0.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.36.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
