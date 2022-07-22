Short Interest in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Drops By 19.7%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 375,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

CRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

